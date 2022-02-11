

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle, a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions on Friday said that trading during the three months ended 31 December 2021 is in line with expectations.



New Products performance also remains strong with 54 percent higher revenue, the company said. The transaction to create two focused businesses is also on track for completion at the end of March, it added.



The outlook for the financial year for total operations (current Tate & Lyle) remains unchanged with the performance of continuing operations expected to be stronger and discontinued operations weaker.



In continuing operations (new Tate & Lyle), growth in adjusted profit before tax in constant currency is now expected to be in the low double-digit percent range.



In total operations (current Tate & Lyle Group), change in adjusted diluted earnings per share in constant currency is expected to be mid single-digits percent lower due to the performance of discontinued operations and cost inflation.







