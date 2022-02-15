

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's central bank left its medium-term lending facility rate unchanged on Tuesday as it gauges the impact of the previous reduction.



The People's Bank of China retained its one-year medium term lending facility rate at 2.85 percent. The bank had reduced the rates on lending facilities by 10 basis points in January.



In January, the one-year loan prime rate was reduced by 5 basis points to 3.70 percent, which was the second consecutive reduction and the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was lowered for the first time since April 2020, to 4.60 percent.



'We cannot conclude right now that the PBoC will stop easing in February,' Iris Pang, an ING economist, said. 'We need to wait until Feb 20th, which we believe could result in a 5 basis points cut from 3.7 percent and 4.6 percent for the 1-year and 5-year LPR, respectively.'



As the PBoC had vowed to further increase financial support to the real economy in its monetary policy report released Friday, more easing still looks to be on the horizon, Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The economist anticipates another 20 basis point of policy rate cuts and 100 basis point reduction in reserve requirements for large and medium-sized banks by the middle of this year, along with a further modest acceleration in credit growth.







