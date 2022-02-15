

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded on Tuesday after Russia signaled a de-escalation of tensions.



The Russian military today said that some of its troops are expected to return to bases as a number of drills have finished.



In economic releases, official data showed that the unemployment rate in the U.K. steadied at 4.1 percent in December, matching economists' expectations despite the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose over 1 percent to 465.75 after falling 1.8 percent to close at a three-week low in the previous session.



The German DAX declined 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent.



French utility Engie dropped nearly 2 percent. The company said it swung to a net profit of 3.66 billion euros ($4.14 billion) from a loss of EUR1.54 billion the previous year.



Swiss automation group ABB advanced 1.5 percent after rebranding its turbocharging division.



Dutch recruitment firm Randstad surged 4.3 percent after posting better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.



Glencore jumped nearly 3 percent after the commodities trader said it expects long-running corruption probes by U.S. and U.K. authorities to be resolved this year.



Informa Plc., a publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, gained more than 2 percent after selling its Pharma Intelligence business to private equity firm Warburg Pincus for £1.9bn.



AstraZeneca jumped 3.6 percent. The drug maker announced positive results from the PROpel Phase III trial of Lynparza (olaparib) plus abiraterone in 1st-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de