

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus increased in January compared to previous year, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus rose to NOK 91.817 billion in January from NOK 23.814 billion in the same month last year. In December, the surplus was NOK 105.954 billion.



Exports surged 101.9 percent annually in January and imports grew 23.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports declined 11.8 percent and imports fell 9.5 percent in January.



The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 22.7 billion in January.







