

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 35 points or 1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,465-point plateau and it's expected to see little movement on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat amid rising oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and solid economic data. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.



For the day, the index advanced 19.74 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 3,465.83 after trading between 3,453.80 and 3,475.06. The Shenzhen Composite Index improved 13.36 points or 0.59 percent to end at 2,296.99.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.42 percent, while Bank of China added 0.63 percent, China Construction Bank gained 0.32 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.69 percent, Bank of Communications climbed 1.23 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.20 percent, Jiangxi Copper and China Shenhua Energy both increased 0.36 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) perked 0.17 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.18 percent, Huaneng Power tumbled 2.31 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.40 percent, Poly Developments surged 3/39 percent, China Vanke advanced 0.96 percent and Yankuang Energy and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street suggests little movement as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday before a late rally put them largely unchanged on opposite side of the line.



The Dow shed 54.57 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,934.27, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.66 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,124.09 and the S&P 500 rose 3.94 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,475.01.



The rebound in afternoon trading came as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January monetary policy meeting reiterated that it would 'soon be appropriate' to begin raising interest rate but were not as hawkish as some had feared.



Traders also weighed lingering concerns about ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian claims to be pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border, but Western leaders have not verified the moves.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial rebound in U.S. retail sales in January. Also, The Labor said U.S. import prices increased more than expected last month. And the Federal Reserve said production rebounded more than anticipated in January.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp setback in the previous session as traders reacted to conflicting statements on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.59 or 1.7 percent at $93.66 a barrel.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de