

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Play-kit subscription company Lovevery on Thursday announced a voluntary recall of about 169,000 steel drinking cups with handle included in the boxes of The Inspector play kits due to risk of choking.



According to the statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the handle on the recalled product can detach from the steel cup, posing a choking hazard to young children.



The recall involves a stainless-steel drinking cup included in Lovevery's Inspector Play Kits for children aged seven to eight months. The recalled cups have a handle and measure 2.25 inches tall. Only cups with a handle are included in this recall.



The company said it has received 70 reports of the handle of the drinking cup becoming partially or completely detached including two incidents where a child had the cup handle in their mouth. No choking injuries have been reported.



Lovevery has asked its customers to immediately take the recalled drinking cups away from children, stop using them, and contact Lovevery for a free replacement cup.



The product was sold online at Lovevery.com as part of the Inspector Play Kit from July 2018 through July 2021. The Inspector Play Kit sold for about $80.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de