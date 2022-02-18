

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $88 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $64 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $88 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $927 million from $817 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $88 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $927 Mln vs. $817 Mln last year.



