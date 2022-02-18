

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 18.02.2022 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS RECKITT PRICE TARGET TO 8800 (9400) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS RECKITT PRICE TARGET TO 7480 (7525) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG STARTS AVEVA GROUP WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 3550 PENCE - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS SENIOR PLC PRICE TARGET TO 190 (200) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS STANDARD CHARTERED TARGET TO 485 (500) P - 'UNDERPERFORM' - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES SSE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1720 (1700) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS ASHTEAD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 5230 (5850) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS AVEVA GROUP WITH 'HOLD' - PRICE TARGET 3000 PENCE - HSBC INITIATES ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS WITH 'BUY' - TARGET 350 PENCE - HSBC RAISES GLAXOSMITHKLINE PRICE TARGET TO 2170 (2000) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC RAISES TUI PRICE TARGET TO 3.60 (3.10) EUR - 'HOLD'



