

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mesa, Arizona-based Lehi Valley Trading Co. is recalling 8,10 and 12.3 oz packages of Yogurt Raisins citing the possible presence of undeclared Peanut Allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Snack-Worthy 10 oz, Woody's Smokehouse 12.3 oz, and Texas Best Smokehouse 8 oz Yogurt Raisins.



Snack-Worthy is packaged in a clear tub with UPC 7911400668, Best By date 09/12/22 and Lot Code 222268. Woody's Smokehouse is packaged in a clear plastic bag with UPC 9524865531, and Best By date August 23, 2022.



Further, Texas Best Smokehouse is packaged in a clear plastic bag with UPC 9524832055 and Best By date August 23, 2022.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that equipment used to package the product may have come in contact with product containing peanut allergens.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut allergens may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness, sickness, or symptoms related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers who have purchased the recalled Yogurt Raisins with lot code 222268 are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund



In similar recalls citing undeclared peanuts, food and agriculture major Cargill in November last year called back Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de