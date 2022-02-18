

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence deteriorated further in February, defying expectations for a modest improvement, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Friday.



The flash consumer confidence index fell to -8.8 from -8.5 in January. Economists had expected a score of -8.0.



The index fell for the fifth month in a row and the latest reading was the weakest since March 2021, when it was -10.9.



The corresponding indicator for the EU dropped to -10.2 from -10.0 in the previous month.



The indicator for both regions is now converging to its long-term average, the commission said.



The survey data was collected from February 1 to 17.



The final figures are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey data on February 25.







