

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an expanded indication for the company's CardioMEMS HF System to support the care of more people living with heart failure.



The new expanded indication provides patients suffering from earlier stages of heart failure access to the CardioMEMS HF System, a small implantable sensor that can flag early warning signs of worsening heart failure.



The FDA approval was supported by data from the GUIDE-HF trial, which suggested that the CardioMEMS sensor can reduce hospitalizations and improve care for more types of patients living with heart failure.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de