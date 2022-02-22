

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF), a German real estate company, said on Tuesday that it has received a 20.5 percent shares in Adler Group as collateral from Aggregate Holdings Invest S.A., for a loan Aggregate obtained from Vonovia, to replace a bank loan.



This is to prevent and protect a failure by Aggregate to provide contractually agreed cash collateral.



'The enforcement of the pledge is a consequence of the credit exposure and was necessary to protect Vonovia's financial interests. Further decisions are not prejudiced by these measures - Vonovia retains all options, including the full or partial sale of the shares,' the German firm said in a statement.







