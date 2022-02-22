

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $141.9 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $176.2 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239.6 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $766.0 million from $713.3 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



