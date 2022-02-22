

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $891.37 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $38.40 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $241.57 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 161.7% to $1.57 billion from $0.60 billion last year.



Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $891.37 Mln. vs. $38.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.47 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $0.60 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RANGE RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de