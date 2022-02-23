

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL), a provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, said that it has appointed Mads Boye Petersen as its Chief Operating Officer, effective on April 1, 2022.



Petersen replaces Mark Filanowski, who was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea in December 2021.



The company noted that Petersen will, until further notice, continue to carry out his duties as Managing Director for the group's Danish and Singapore subsidiaries.



Petersen has worked for Pangaea since 2009 when Nordic Bulk Carriers in Copenhagen was formed together with Pangaea. He has since held various roles at Nordic Bulk Carriers, including operations and general management.







