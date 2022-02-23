

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax surged to 8.41 billion pounds from last year's 3.07 billion pounds.



Earnings per share were 36.6 pence, up from 8.6 pence a year ago.



Total income edged up to 21.94 billion pounds from prior year's 21.77 billion pounds. Net interest income, meanwhile, dropped to 8.07 billion pounds from 8.12 billion pounds last year.



Nigel Higgins, Chairman, said, 'Looking ahead 2022 will also be a challenging year, albeit mainly for different reasons compared to 2021.'



Separately, Barclays announced the appointment of Anna Cross, currently Deputy Group Finance Director, as Group Finance Director subject to regulatory approval. Cross will join the Boards of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC as an Executive Director, in each case with effect from April 23.



Cross succeeds Tushar Morzaria, who has decided to retire as Group Finance Director and as an Executive Director of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC, in each case with effect from April 22.



Cross will also join the Group Executive Committee, reporting to Group Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat.







