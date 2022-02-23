

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group PLC (UTG.L) on Wednesday reported profit before tax of 343.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2021 on IFRS basis, compared with loss of 120.1 million pounds a year ago, driven by strong recovery.



The company recorded a valuation gain of 182.2 million pounds in 2021 versus loss of 178.8 million pounds last year.



Earnings per basic share were 85.9p compared with loss per basic share of 31.8p last year.



Excluding special items, earnings increased to 110.1 million pounds or 27.6p per share from 91.6 million pounds or 24p per share in the prior year.



The company had 94% occupancy and 2.3% rental growth for 2021/22.



EPRA Net Tangible Assets (EPRA NTA) per share increased 8% to 882p.



IFRS NAV per share was up 9% to 880p.



The company declared a dividend of 22.1p per share for the year, up 73% from last year.



Looking forward, Unite Group expects EPRA EPS to be in the range of 41p-43p for 2022. Further, return to 97% occupancy and rental growth of 3%-3.5% are expected for 2022/23.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de