

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A):



Earnings: $80.0 million in Q4 vs. -$1.37 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.37 in Q4 vs. -$6.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $176.2 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $2.62 billion in Q4 vs. $2.29 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MOLSON COORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de