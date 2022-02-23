

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $268.43 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $156.06 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Extra Space Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269.86 million or $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $427.38 million from $353.49 million last year.



Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $268.43 Mln. vs. $156.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.00 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $427.38 Mln vs. $353.49 Mln last year.



