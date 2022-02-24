

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco SA (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to 184 million euros from 149 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.11 euros compared to 0.92 euros. EBITA excluding one-offs was 259 million euros compared to 260 million euros, a year ago. Revenues increased to 5.49 billion euros from 5.41 billion euros.



Fiscal 2021 EBITA excluding one-offs increased to 953 million euros from 709 million euros. Revenues were 20.95 billion euros, an increase of 9% on an organic basis.



In first quarter, the Group expects solid revenue growth on a year-on-year basis, with modest sequential improvement.



The Board has proposed a dividend per share of 2.50 Swiss francs.







