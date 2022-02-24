

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron AG (AIXG), a chip equipment manufacturer, on Thursday said its revenue for the full year 2021 increased 59% to 429 million euros from 269.2 million euros in the previous year, citing demand helped by sustainability, electrification as well as digitalization.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 184% year-on-year to 99 million euros from 34.8 million euros.



Net profit for the full year grew 175% to 94.8 million euros from 34.5 million euros a year ago.



Earnings per share nearly tripled to 0.85 euros from 0.31 euros last year.



Aixtron said its order intake of 497.3 million euros in 2021 exceeded the previous year's figure by 65%.



Looking forward, the company expects 2022 revenue to be in the range of 450 million euros to 500 million euros.



Further, the company's Board plans to propose a dividend of 30 euro cents per share in 2022.



'Following the strong growth in 2021, we are looking forward to double-digit growth again in the current fiscal year. In our core markets, we continue to see growing demand driven by megatrends such as sustainability, electrification as well as digitalization,' commented Felix Grawert, CEO & President of Aixtron.







