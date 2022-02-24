

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2021 rose to 286.7 million pounds or 52.5 pence per share from 262.0 million pounds or 48.6 per share in the previous year.



IFRS profit before shareholder tax for the year ended 31 December 2021 increased to 353.8 million pounds from 327.6 million pounds in the previous year.



Underlying cash result was 401.2 million pounds up from 264.7 million pounds in the prior year.



Investment return was 15.28 billion pounds compared to 5.95 billion pounds in the previous year. Fee and commission income was 2.74 billion pounds up from 2.10 billion pounds in the prior year.



The Board therefore proposes a final dividend of 40.41 pence per share, making for a full year dividend of 51.96 pence per share, up 35%.



The proposed final dividend will be paid, subject to approval by shareholders at AGM, on 27 May 2022 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 29 April 2022. A Dividend Reinvestment Plan continues to be available.







