

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended 31 December 2021 decreased to 19.9 million pounds or 30.2 pence per share from 30.2 million pounds or 46.0 pence per share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 42.1 pence compared to 54.9 pence in the prior year



Statutory profit before tax declined to 24.4 million pounds from the prior year's 37.4 million pounds, reflecting the adjusted profit decline during the period and a 6.8 million pounds non-cash decrease in the net IAS 41 biological asset fair value. It was partially offset by lower share-based expense and an exceptional net credit balance.



Revenue for the period increased by 1% in constant currency or declined 2% in actual currency to 281.2 million pounds from the prior year.



The company noted that its board remains confident in the Group's strategy, the many opportunities for Genus and medium-term growth expectations remain unchanged.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, the same as last year's interim dividend, which is payable on 31 March 2022 to shareholders on the register at 4 March 2022.



In a separate press release, Genus said that PIC has entered into definitive agreements with Olymel LP for provision of genetic products and services in connection with the Olymel's AlphaGene porcine genetic improvement program.



Olymel is a porcine producer in Canada with capacity for over 185,000 pigs per week and under the transaction, PIC has acquired all intellectual property in Olymel's elite porcine genetics for a consideration of C$25 million.







