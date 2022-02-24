

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate increased in January, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 8.3 percent in January from 7.3 percent in December.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 457,800 in January from 400,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 22.5 percent in January from 19.7 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate decreased to 67.0 percent in January from 67.6 percent in December. The number of employed persons was 5.03 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.0 percent in January.







