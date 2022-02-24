

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by slightly more than expected in the week ended February 19th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dropped to 232,000, a decrease of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level 249,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 235,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The report showed the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 236,250, a decrease of 7,250 from the previous week's revised average of 243,500.







