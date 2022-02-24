

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $321.31 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $471.74 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $1.43 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $321.31 Mln. vs. $471.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



