

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Austin, Texas -based Kelly Wynne LLC is recalling Mama & Me MINI Children's Handbags citing the violation of federal lead content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 1,050 units of the Mama & Me MINI children's leather handbags. The handbags were sold in three different colors or color combinations: coral, coral/purple and taupe.



The handbags have a top zipper, an interior slip pocket and a detachable, 21 inch-long, gold and leather strap that can be shortened or removed.



The affected handbags come with SKU MINI505 and UPC 850023783271; SKU MINI875 and UPC 850023783288; and SKU MINI500 and UPC 850023783288.



The handbags were manufactured in China, and were sold online at kellywynne.com and nordstrom.com from July 2020 through October 2021 for about $28.



According to the agency, the metal zipper slider, zipper 0-ring, d-ring, rivet and stud of the children's handbags contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.



Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. Heavy metal poisoning in children can cause learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to keep the recalled handbags away from children and contact Kelly Wynne or Nordstrom for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Alli & Rose LLC on Thursday recalled certain Snak Yard dried plums/ saladitos due to potential presence of lead. Fresno, California -based Candies Tolteca last week called back certain TOLTECA brand Saladitos dried plums, and Los Angeles, California-based Rojas Inc. in early February called back Plain Dried Salted Plums for the same concerns.







