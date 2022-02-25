

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold Futures for April settlement oscillated between $1894.80 and $1922.30 per troy ounce on Friday as safe-haven demand for the yellow metal ebbed, after the retaliatory sanctions imposed on Russia were perceived to be limited in scope.



Trading was within the range of $1878.60 and $1976.50 on Thursday, the day of sudden escalation of tensions in eastern Europe.



Gold Futures are currently trading at $1902.85, down 1.22 percent from the previous close of $1926.30.



The poor showing by Gold is amidst a global rally in equities, that attempted to recoup a major portion of the losses on Thursday.



The fall in the dollar denominated prices of the precious metal is despite the Dollar Index decreasing by 0.06 percent overnight to 97.08.



The immediate future cue for prices would be an assessment of whether there would be a further escalation in tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict or a further escalation in retaliatory sanctions imposed.







