

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $21.83 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $19.62 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.8 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $339.65 million from $276.95 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $21.83 Mln. vs. $19.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $339.65 Mln vs. $276.95 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $275 - $285 Mln



