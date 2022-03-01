

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Pancake Day is being celebrated worldwide on March 1. It is also known as Shrove Tuesday and was famous as a traditional feasting day before the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday. According to history, pancakes become synonymous with Shrove Tuesday as it was the last day before people could use ingredients like eggs, fat and milk, which couldn't be consumed during the forty days of Lent.



To celebrate this Day, major chains have in store many exciting offers for their customers.



The International House of Pancakes or IHOP is serving a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on from 7 am to 4 pm for a good cause. In return for the complimentary pancakes, customers are asked to make donations to support kids in the community through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Children. This offer is valid for dine-ins orders only.



IHOP says it has raised more than $30 million since its first National Pancake Day in 2006.



Commenting on the move, Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP, said, 'We know that our restaurants are an integral part of the communities that we serve, and for more than 63 years, we've prided ourselves on giving back to where our guests live, work, and play. Our Month of Giving event has an important purpose as every dollar raised during IHOP's National Pancake Day campaign stays local and supports the nearest children's hospital associated with the charity partners.'



Wendy's is also celebrating National Pancake Day by offering customers half off an entire breakfast purchase when ordered through their app till March 31. Denny's has teamed up with 24 fan favourite online creators to create 12 limited-time-only menu items, including 'Get That Cookie Dough' pancakes and the 'Clearly Very Fruity' pancakes, which can be ordered both offline and online.



Just like the IHOP's free pancake deal, Cracker Barrel has various breakfast items to choose under their 'Breakfast All Day' menu option from 'Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast' to the 'Good Morning Breakfast.'







