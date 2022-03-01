

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$1.42 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$14.54 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $46.72 million from $38.65 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$1.42 Mln. vs. -$14.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.01 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $46.72 Mln vs. $38.65 Mln last year.



