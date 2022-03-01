

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$121.98 million, or -$1.42 per share. This compares with -$189.32 million, or -$2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$66.01 million or -$0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.8% to $201.46 million from $145.14 million last year.



Sarepta Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



