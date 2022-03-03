

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $626 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $816 million, or $3.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Best Buy Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $16.37 billion from $16.94 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



