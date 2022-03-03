

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, extending the rally seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 95 points.



The markets may continue to benefit from bargain hunting, as stocks have shown a notable rebound from the multi-month lows set last Friday but remain well off the recent highs.



Lingering concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine may keep buying interest somewhat subdued, however, as Russia continues to ramp up its attacks.



Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report on Friday.



Economists currently expect employment to jump by 400,000 jobs in February after surging by 467,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 3.9 percent from 4.0 percent.



A day ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 26th.



The report showed initial jobless claims dipped to 215,000, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 225,000 from the 232,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is also scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of February.



The ISM's services PMI is expected to rise to 61.0 in February from 59.9 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of January. Factory orders are expected to increase by 0.7 percent.



Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, offsetting the steep drop seen in Tuesday's session. The major averages all showed substantial moves back to the upside on the day.



The major averages held on to strong gains going into the close. The Dow shot 596.40 points or 1.8 percent at 33,891.35, the Nasdaq jumped 219.56 points or 1.6 percent to 13,752.02 and the S&P 500 spiked 80.28 points or 1.9 percent to 4,386.54.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, most European stocks have moved to the downside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent, although the French CAC 40 Index has bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.76 to $112.36 a barrel after soaring $7.19 to $110.60 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $21.50 to $1,922.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $11.60 to $1,933.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.68 yen versus the 115.52 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1079 compared to yesterday's $1.1119.







