

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority revealed on Thursday it is investigating the anticipated acquisition of Quantile Group Limited by London Stock Exchange Group Plc.



The CMA said it is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.



The CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry by notice to the Parties on 3 March 2022 and has a deadline of 3 May 2022 for its phase 1 decision.



In December 2021, London Stock Exchange Group announced that it agreed to acquire Quantile Group Limited for a maximum aggregate consideration of up to 274 million pounds.







