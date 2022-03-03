

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Thursday amid an escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict, and on comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that helped ease concerns about any steep hike in interest rates.



Despite a firm dollar, gold prices stayed higher with traders lightening their commitments in stock markets and switching over to safe-haven assets.



In his Congressional testimony yesterday, Powell said that it would be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at the meeting later this month on the back of high inflation and a strong labor market.



Powell reaffirmed before the Senate Banking Committee today that the central bank is on track to raise interest rates this month and commence a series of hikes to curb decades-high inflation, though Russia's invasion of Ukraine means it will move 'carefully.'



'I would be recommending and supporting a one quarter of 1% increase' at the March meeting, he told the Senate Banking Committee Thursday. 'We are prepared to raise by more than that' if inflation doesn't come down, he added.



'I do think it's going to be appropriate for us to continue to proceed along the lines that we had mind before the Ukraine invasion happened and that was to raise interest rates at the March meeting and continue through the course of the year,' he said. 'In this very sensitive time at the moment, I think it's appropriate for us to be careful in the way we conduct policy simply because things are so uncertain and we don't want to add to that uncertainty.'



The dollar index, which climbed to 97.95 a little past noon, eased to 97.75 subsequently, but still remains firmly up with a gain of nearly 0.4%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $13.60 or about 0.7% at $1,935.90 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up by $0.022 at $25.212 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.7815 per pound, gaining $0.1160.



Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Fitch slashed Russia's sovereign credit rating six notches to 'junk' status, saying it was uncertain the country could service its debt.



Moody's soon followed with a similar downgrade to a junk B3 rating. MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell are cutting Russian equities from widely-tracked indexes.



Data released by the Labor Department this morning showed initial jobless claims dipped to 215,000 in the week ended February 26th, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 225,000 from the 232,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Institute for Supply Management unexpectedly showed a continued slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of February.



The ISM said its services PMI fell to 56.5 in February from 59.9 in January. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 61.0. The services PMI decreased for the third straight month after reaching a record high of 68.4 in November of 2021.







