

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.20, beating forecasts for 1,16, which would have been steady from the previous month.



The participation rate slipped to 61.7 percent, missing forecasts for 61.9 percent - which would have been unchanged from December.







