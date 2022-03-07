Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSRH ISIN: US53261M1045 Ticker-Symbol: LNK 
Tradegate
07.03.22
13:56 Uhr
3,792 Euro
+0,349
+10,14 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4023,50113:33
3,6603,86413:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC3,792+10,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.