

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) said it decided to discontinue most of its business in Russia in response to the horrific attack on Ukraine.



The discontinued operations in Russia constitute less than 1% of CBRE's global revenue in 2021.



The company said it has begun the process of exiting its office in Moscow, which provides leasing, investment, property management and valuation services, and terminating two existing affiliate relationships in the country.



CBRE noted that it will continue to manage facilities and provide other essential services for existing multi-national clients that are operating in Russia.



CBRE is working diligently to support its loyal and hardworking colleagues in Russia who will transition from the company.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CBRE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de