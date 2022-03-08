

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast has launched Apple TV+ across its entertainment platforms in the U.S., with new subscribers eligible for a three-month free trial.



The streaming service will begin its rollout on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV Monday and will be available across all eligible devices in the coming days, Comcast said in a statement.



Apple TV+ launched on Comcast's Sky Q and Sky Glass in the UK and Europe in December.



Comcast said, from March 15 through March 21, Apple will offer Xfinity customers an unprecedented preview of some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films across X1, Flex and Stream, no sign-up or sign-in required. Xfinity customers will be able to enjoy the first seasons of many of its most popular shows, as well as the blockbuster Apple Original film 'Greyhound.'



According to the company, Xfinity customers who are not currently Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they sign-up via their Xfinity device by April 25.







