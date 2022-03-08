

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) said its new CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique and the Executive Committee have built a plan that targets at restoring the company's performance, competitiveness and value creation for the long-term. It aims at: restoration of Danone's competitiveness in core categories and geographies; selective expansion of Danone's presence, in terms of segments, channels and geographies; active seeding of future growth avenues; and active portfolio rotation.



Based on the plan, Danone announced a new set of targets for the 2022-2024 period. The company said 2022 will be a foundational year with price-led like-for-like sales growth between 3 and 5% and a recurring operating margin above 12%. The company's 2023-2024 ambition is profitable growth with like-for-like sales growth between 3 and 5% with recurring operating income growing faster than like-for-like net sales.







