

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 08.03.2022 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES COATS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 90 (85) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG STARTS ESSENTRA WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 360 PENCE - BERNSTEIN CUTS BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 1712 (2111) PENCE - 'MARKET-PERFORM' - BOFA RAISES BP PRICE TARGET TO 410 (360) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - BOFA RAISES SHELL PRICE TARGET TO 2750 (2450) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS BARCLAYS PRICE TARGET TO 205 (230) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - GOLDMAN CUTS BP PRICE TARGET TO 580 (590) PENCE - 'CONVICTION BUY LIST' - JEFFERIES CUTS TRAVIS PERKINS TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 1416 (2189) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS CINEWORLD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 40 (81) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS CLARKSON PRICE TARGET TO 3655 (4132) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES HOCHSCHILD MINING TARGET TO 210 (200) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de