

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday held its first product launch event of the year. The tech giant released a new budget iPhone SE, a new iPad Air with a M1 chip and launched a new Mac Studio with M1 ultra chip.



Apple launched the new iPhone SE, which now features 5G, the new A15 bionic chip, longer battery life, and improved durability. The device looks similar to previous iPhone SE, with a 4.7-inch rectangular display and a TouchID fingerprint sensor. It sports a 12-megapixel rear camera.



It is available in three colors, midnight, starlight, and red. iPhone SE will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18. It will retail for $429, price hike compared to its predecessor's price tag of $399.



'iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we've built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion,' said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.



Apple also unveiled a new version of its mid-range iPad, the iPad Air, which now features M1 processor, a chip that is used in the iPad Pro and MacBook Air models. The new model also features an upgraded 12-mp front-facing camera with a wide angle lens, as well as compatibility with the latest accessories.



Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said, 'With the breakthrough M1 chip, Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and ultra-fast 5G, iPad Air is now more powerful, more capable, and simply more fun than ever.'



The new iPad's price starts at $599, and will ship on March 18.



Apple also launched Mac Studio, the tech giant's new Mac model in years. Mac Studio is powered by M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra.



Apple also launched a 27-inch display called Studio Display with 5K resolution, which also features an Apple chip, speakers, and built-in camera.



The Mac Studio with M1 Max chip starts at $1999, while the model with an M1 Ultra starts at $3999. The Studio Display starts at $1599.



According to Apple, the new Mac Studio powered by M1 Max has up to 2.5 times faster CPU performance than the fastest 27-inch iMac with 10-core processor. It also boasts of up to 50 percent faster CPU performance than Mac Pro with a 16-core Xeon processor.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de