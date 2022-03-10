

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) reported that its fiscal year 2021 EBITDA increased by 60.8% to 300.0 million pounds. The Group recorded constant currency revenue growth of 15.5% benefitting from the lifting of mobility restrictions, with passenger journeys up 37% year on year. The Group expects to continue to rebuild revenue base during 2022, and anticipates delivering revenue close to 2019 levels in 2022.



Group underlying profit before tax was 39.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2021 compared to a loss of 106.1 million pounds, prior year. Underlying profit per share was 0.1 pence compared to a loss of 14.6 pence.



The Group posted a loss before tax of 84.9 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2021, compared to a loss of 444.7 million pounds, last year. Loss per share narrowed to 16.8 pence from a loss of 57.9 pence.



Fiscal year total revenue increased to 2.17 billion pounds from 1.96 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board plans to reinstate a dividend in respect of the full year 2022, at least 2 times covered.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL EXPRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de