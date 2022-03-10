

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L), on Thursday, reported fiscal 2021 profit before taxation of £314.5 million or 318.3p per basic share compared to £240.1 million or 235.5p per basic share last year.



On an adjusted basis, profit before taxation totaled £333.9 million or 338.9p per share, higher than the previous year's £261.5 million or 256.6p per share.



Revenue for the year 2021 was £1.34 billion, up 13% from the prior year's revenue of £1.19 billion. Revenue was up 17% organically.



Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, said, 'The excellent performance of our Group in 2021 is testament to the strength of our organisation, business model and strategy that delivered organic sales 13% above pre-pandemic levels and record margins despite global supply chain constraints...'



For fiscal 2022, the company said it currently expects strong sales growth, driven by record order books and continued global Industrial Production growth.



'While adjusted operating profit growth will be reduced by the full-year impact of revenue investments in 2021, we currently anticipate the adjusted operating profit margin in 2022 will still be comfortably above pre-pandemic levels,' Anderson added.







