

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Olight Ecommerce Technology Co. Ltd. is recalling about 215,100 units of flashlights citing burn risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.



The recall involves M2R Pro and Warrior Mini flashlights. The M2R Pro was sold in black, camouflage, desert tan, OD green, Patriotic Edition, gunmetal gray, orange, blue, ocean camouflage, purple, white and antique bronze colors.



The Warrior Mini was sold in black, desert tan, camouflage, spring 2 Ti, summer 2 Ti, autumn 2 Ti, winter 2 Ti, eternal 2 Cu and red colors. Olight and M2R Pro or Warrior Mini is printed on the flashlights.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Olightstore.com, Amazon.com and through small independent stores across the United States from November 2019 through November 2021 for between $48 and $120.



The agency noted that the flashlights can be turned on inadvertently and overheat while stored in the holster or a consumer's pocket, posing a burn hazard to consumers.



The recall was initiated after the Somerset, New Jersey-based company received 127 reports of flashlights turning on inadvertently and overheating resulting in 22 reports of burn injuries. Three consumers reported receiving second-degree burns.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled flashlights and contact Olight for a full refund in the form of a store credit or for a free replacement flashlight.



In similar recalls citing burn risks, Google-owned Fitbit called back around 1 million units of its Ionic smartwatches sold in the U.S. Another 700,000 units were sold in the international market.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de