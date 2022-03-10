

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $24.13 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $10.47 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.85 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.8% to $129.96 million from $93.66 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



