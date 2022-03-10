

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (CTC.TO, CTC_A.TO) announced a C$3.4 billion investment over four years to deliver an improved omnichannel customer experience.



By 2025, Canadian Tire expects to achieve earnings per share of C$26.00 plus, more than double 2019 earnings per share of C$12.58; consolidated comparable sales growth, excluding Petroleum, of more than 4%, averaged annually.



Canadian Tire noted that it also maintained its commitment to its operational efficiency program, after it achieved its targeted C$200+ million in annualized savings ahead of its 2022 target.



The company continues to expect to deliver an additional C$100 million in savings by the end of 2022.







