

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's trade surplus increased in January as exports rose and imports decreased, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The total trade surplus rose to DKK 19.8 billion in January from DKK 13.5 billion in December.



Exports increased 0.9 percent monthly in January and imports declined 4.2 percent.



The goods trade surplus rose to DKK 7.6 billion in January from DKK 4.1 billion in December. Goods exports fell 0.6 percent and imports decreased 5.3 percent.



The surplus in the services trade increased to DKK 12.3 billion in January from DKK 9.4 billion in the previous month. Exports increased 2.9 percent and imports fell 2.4 percent.



The current account surplus rose to DKK 22.3 billion in January from DKK 17.2 billion in December.







