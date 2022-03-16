

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter PLC (CCC.L) reported that its fiscal 2021 adjusted profit before tax increased by 27.5 percent from prior year, and by 31.5 percent in constant currency. Revenues increased by 23.6 percent and were up 26.9 percent in constant currency. Excluding the impact of the acquisitions made since 1 January 2020, revenues grew organically by 10.9 percent on a constant currency basis.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, adjusted profit before tax increased to 255.6 million pounds from 200.5 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 165.6 pence compared to 126.4 pence.



Profit before tax increased to 248.0 million pounds from 206.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 160.9 pence compared to 133.8 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 6.73 billion pounds, up 23.6%. Technology Sourcing revenue was 5.27 billion pounds, an increase of 26.2%.



The Group is proposing an increase in the final dividend to 49.4 pence per share. If approved by shareholders, this will bring the full-year dividend for 2021 to 66.3 pence per share. This represents an increase of 30.8 percent over 2020.







